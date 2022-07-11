EXCLUSIVE: Three Spanish clubs seeking Dauda Mohammed's signature

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed has popped up on the radar of three Spanish clubs, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Asante Kotoko forward, who is currently on the books of Belgium giants Anderlecht, is set to leave the Purple and Whites this summer.

Mohammed, 24, returned to Anderlecht after an impressive loan stint in Spain with Cartegena.

However, new Anderlecht manager Felice Mazzu seems not to be interested in giving the former Black Meteors player the chance.

Dauda Mohammed failed to make an appearance in the double pre-season friendly games against FC Nordsjaelland on Saturday.

GHANAScoccernet.com can confirm that Spanish Segunda Division sides Tenerife, Albacete and Oviedo are all interested in the Ghanaian.

The 24-year-old has a year left on his current deal at Anderlecht and the Belgium outfit will look at cashing in on the attacker.

Anderlecht are ready to listen to offers for the Ghanaian and will look at offering the forward to the highest bidder.

Dauda Mohammed made 35 appearances for Cartegena last season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.