Former Amidaus Professionals midfielder Titus Kassimu Glover has completed a move to Ethiopian heavyweights St George FC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm the 23 year-old signed a year deal on Tuesday with the most successful Ethiopian club.

Glover has had stints with AS Pelican and CF Mounana in the last season after leaving Ghana in 2015.

He becomes the second Ghanaian to join the Horsemen this week after goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe.

By Nuhu Adams