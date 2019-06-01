GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
EXCLUSIVE: Trabzonspor sign Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban on a permanent deal

Published on: 01 June 2019
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 4: Caleb Ekuban (18) of Trabzonspor in action against Trezeguet (7) of Kasimpasa during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on March 4, 2019. (Photo by Ahmet Dumanli/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a permanent deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal. 

The 25-year old joins from Leeds United after the Super Lig side activated the clause in his contract.

Ekuban has been magnificent at the club after scoring 8 times in 36 appearances in both the league and Cup matches. He also made three assists.

The ex-Chievo Verona attacker parted ways with the English club for a fee a round a €1million.

Having joined Leeds in 2017 from the Italian side, he struggled to fit in scoring two goals in 21 appearances.

He also spent time on loan at Sudtirol, Lumezanne and Partizan Tirana.

His form in Italy earned him a call up to the senior national team, where he scored two in two games for the Black Stars of Ghana.

