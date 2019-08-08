EXCLUSIVE: Turkish giants Besiktas and Galatasaray chase Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor

Two of Turkey's footballing giants Besiktas and Galatasaray are interested in Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Inter Milan academy product is also wanted by serie C side Catania after an impressive season with Romanian side Universitatea Craiova.

Despite interests from Catania, the 23-year old is believed to be interested in a move to Turkey with the opportunity of playing in UEFA Champions League.

Inside sources revealed to GHANASoccernet.com, the player has received offers from several clubs but the trwo Turkish clubs have shown keen inetrest in the budding defender.

Last season, Donkor player 34 times for US Craiova, scoring a goal in the Romanian top flight league.

He helped his side to Europa League qualification following a stellar campaign the Olteniis.

The ex-Inter player previously played for Bari, Avellino and Cesena in the lower tiers of Italian football.