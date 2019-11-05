EXCLUSIVE: Turkish giants Fenerbahce set to table €10 million bid for Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are set to table a €10 million bid for AZ Alkmaar wunder-kid Myron Boadu, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Boadu has caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs with his remarkable display for Dutch Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar in the ongoing campaign.

Reports reaching Ghana’s biggest football portal, GHANASoccernet.com indicate that, Turkish giants Fenerbahce are looking to steal a march on their rivals by tabling a €10 million bid for his signature in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Sporting Director of Fenerbahce, Damien Comoli, confirmed his side’s interest in snapping up the youngster in the wake of their 1-0 defeat against Kayserispor on Sunday.

Reports from Turkey however suggest that the amount quoted by the Canaries has fallen short of the player’s value as AZ Alkmaar are holding out for €20 million.

Boadu has scored 7 goals and tallied 3 assists in 11 league games for the club.

He has also netted a further 4 goals in 9 Europa League matches.