EXCLUSIVE: Turkish giants Galatasaray eye cut-price offer for Ghana's Bernard Mensah

Turkish giants Galatasaray are looking to snap up Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah on a cheap ahead of the upcoming transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Mensah joined Kayserispor on a permanent deal after signing a three-year deal last term.

The 25-year-old has been a key cog for the Anatolian Star since joining on a season long from Atletico Madrid two seasons ago.

However, the lanky midfielder is seeking a move away from the club after he applied for the termination of the TFF contract due to unpaid salary and bonuses.

Reports claim Sporting Director of Galatasaray, Damien Comolli is pushing for the signing of the enforcer after learning of his reduced price tag.

The Blood and Gold outfit are reported to be considering a €8 million bid but they could be rival by Besiktas who also have an eye on the midfielder.

Mensah has notched up 2 assists on 10 games for Kayserispor in the ongoing campaign.