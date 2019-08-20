EXCLUSIVE: Turkish side Bursaspor open discussion with FC Metz over John Boye

Turkish second-tier side Bursaspor have opened negotiations with FC Metz over a possible signing of Ghana defender John Boye, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Boye has been a key cog for FC Metz since joining as a free-agent last summer after failing to extend his contract with Turkish outfit Sivasspor.

The 32-year-old helped the Maroons win the French Ligue 2 title which automatically granted them a place in the top-flight league.

The lanky guardsman’s display last term has seen him linked with a move away from the club.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that the Ghana international could be on his way back to Turkey as FC Metz and Bursaspor have started discussions over a possible transfer.

Bursaspor Sports Director Selcuk Erdogan is reported to be keen on wrapping up the deal before the end of the week as they need urgent reinforcement at their defense after losing 3-1 to Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish Lig 1 opener on Saturday.

Boye spent four seasons in Turkey wearing the jerseys of Kayseri Erciyesspor and Sivasspor.

He played a starring role for Metz as they hammered AS Monaco 3-0 over the weekend.