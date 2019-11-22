EXCLUSIVE: Turkish side Gaziantep F.K offer €5 million for USL best player Solomon Asante

Turkish side Gaziantep F.K have made a €5 million offer for Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante ahead of the winter transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The diminutive winger was in dazzling form for American outfit Phoenix Rising in the just ended United Soccer League Championship.

Asante won the league's Golden Boot after netting 22 goals with just three goals shy of the highest number of goals by a player in a single season in the history of the Championship.

The Ghana international also set two USL records this season as he made the highest number of assists in a single season with 17 and a combined goals and assists of 39.

The 29-year-old's swashbuckling has prompted several clubs in the Major League Soccer and Europe to enquire about his services next term.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com suggest that Turkish Super Lig outfit Gaziantep have acted swiftly by making a concrete offer of €5 million for the Ghanaian ahead of the forthcoming window transfer window.

However, the Arizona-based side are reported to be reluctant on selling their prized asset in January with the hope that they will get an improved offer for him during the summer window.

It remains to be seen if the Didier Drogba-owned club will soften their stance for the Falcons.

Should Gaziantep manage to acquire the winger, he will become the fourth Ghanaian on the books of the club after Yusif Rahman Chibsah, Aziz Tetteh and Patrick Twumasi.