EXCLUSIVE: Turkish top tier club Antalyaspor interested in signing Ghanaian youngster Haqi Osman

Turkish Superlig side Antalyaspor Club are interested in snapping Ghanaian youngster Haqi Osman from Yeni Malatyaspor for the remainder of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

Osman has decided to move away from Malatyaspor after the club announced they have pulled out of the 2022-23 campaign after being hit severely by a devastating earthquake almost a fortnight ago.

Malatyaspor saw their goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan pass away. Over 30,000 people have died with over 200,000 others still missing after the terrible earthquake.

Antalyaspor are keen on having the Ghanaian attacker in their squad for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign with negotiations with Malatyaspor already at the advanced stage.

Osman contributed to 9 goals in 15 games for Malatyaspor in the Turkish second tier before the devastating disaster halted the season.

The 20-year-old football player, who can also play the left-wing, right-wing and striking roles, has been with Malatyaspor since January 2021 after joining from Ghanaian club Okyeman Planners FC.

The young football player, who played for the Malatya team in 15 games this season, managed to attract attention with 5 goals and 4 assists.

The highly-rated youngster played 16 matches in the Turkish Superlig last season where he failed to score or provide an assist in the process.

However, he scored two goals in five games for the Malatyaspor U19 and in the Turkish Cup.