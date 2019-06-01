EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kiev snap up Kadiri Mohammed

Ukrainian giants FC Dynamo Kiev have signed Kadiri Mohammed following an outstanding first season in the Russian top-flight, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Mohammed was on loan at Arsenal Tula from Austrian side Austria Vienna and had a stellar campaign playing in Russia for the first time.

The 23-year-old versatile defender made 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting two.

According to Arsenal Tula fans, Mohammed was their best player of the 2018/2019 season after helping them secure a Europa League qualification.

The contract details and amount of the transfer fee has not been disclosed.

The former Ashanti Gold SC youngster will join the Blue and White club in July for the 2019/2020 season.

By: Nuhu Adams