EXCLUSIVE: "Unhappy" Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi to return to CSKA Sofia in January

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi is will return to CSKA Sofia in January following lack of playing time, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 28-year-old joined the Major League Soccer side on a season long loan from the Bulgarian side in July this year with an option to make it permanent.

But the Ghanaian has been restricted by lack of playing opportunities, forcing him to cut short his loan contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The wideman is growing frustrated and has voiced his concerns over lack of playing time.

The Netherlands-born winger will return to the Bulgarian first-division team CSKA Sofia in the winter.

He feels isolated after being left out of the team's last matches in the MLS.

"I know my qualities, my teammates know them too," he told Pro Soccer USA.

"Obviously, I came here for more playing time, and I'm not playing right now. I work hard during training and if I say I'm not disappointed I'm not playing, I'll lie.

"In the beginning I had to get used to the weather and everything. It was very hot, but I got used to it. I think I need them to give me a chance. Nobody here can tell me I'm not good enough to not be in my 18s, ”the Ghanaian national complained.

The Ghana international scored six goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances for CSKA before joining FC Dallas.

He began his career in AZ Alkmaar academy system before joining Dutch second-division team SC Telstar on a one-year loan, where he scored three goals and recorded one assist in 31 appearances.

Gyasi recorded 14 goals and seven assists in 70 appearances between the first team and reserves of Eredivisie teams De Graafschap (2012), FC Twente (2012-2013) and Heracles Almelo (2013-2015). He also appeared in Dutch second-division team Roda JC Kerkade and Norway’s former first-division team Aalesund FK before joining CSKA in 2018.

Born to Ghanaian parents, Gyasi has earned five appearances for Ghana’s national team. He made his senior debut for the Black Stars on Sept. 5, 2017 and scored his first international goal in a World Cup Qualifier against Egypt on Nov. 12, 2017.