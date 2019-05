Spanish third-tier side El Ejido have signed former Ghana U20 striker Bright Owusu on a two-year deal from Unistar Academy, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 19-year-old was handed a deal after impressing the coaching staff after a three-day trial.

According to the player's manager Ibrahim Abu: ''Bright is fast and left-footed. He can play as No.10 or on the left wing.''

El Ejido finished 17th in Group 4 of Segunda B table.