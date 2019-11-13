EXCLUSIVE: Unnamed Belgian club enquire about Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has received interest from an unnamed Belgian club, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Ofori joined the Team of Choice lads during the 2011/12 campaign from Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars.

He has has been arguably Maritzburg United's standout performer during recent years and has already kept 5 clean sheets for the club in 10 games for the side this season conceding just 7 goals.

According to the club's chairman Farouk Kadodia, the 26-year-old safest of hands has attracted interest from Belgium but they are in no rush lose their prized asset.

“There’s some interest from Belgium for Ofori. But first I need to clarify this. Ofori is not in the last year of his contract. He still has one more year left at the club,” Kadodia said as quoted by IOL.

“We would love to place Ofori into a good team not at the team where his career won’t go far.

“The were some talks with the team from Belgium, but nothing has been pursued as yet. If it happens, it will be the end of the season.”

He is currently in the camp of the Black Stars as they prepare to engage South Africa in the opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday.