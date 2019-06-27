EXCLUSIVE: US Sassuolo quote €20 million for Sevilla & Fiorentina target Alfred Duncan

Spanish side Sevilla and AC Fiorentina will have to fork out €20 million for US Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Duncan has been heavily linked with a host of top sides in the ongoing summer transfer window following his superb performance for the Neroverdi last term.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com suggest that AC Fiorentina and Spanish giants Sevilla joined the race for the Ghanaian signature.

The Mapei Stadium outfit President Quinzi is holding out for €20 million for the player after rejecting €15 million from both clubs.

Duncan is understood to have made it clear that he will be staying at the club next season.

Duncan was impressive for Sassuolo last term, providing 4 assists and tallying 5 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.