EXCLUSIVE: VfL Bochum interested in free agent Daniel Kyerewaa

Bundesliga side VfL Bochum are exploring a move for Ghanaian winger Daniel Kankam Kyerewaa following the expiry of his contract with SC PreuÃŸen MÃ¼nster, Footy-Africa understands.

Kyerewaa became a free agent on Monday and is now weighing his next step, with Bochum emerging as one of the clubs’ keen on securing his signature.

The 23-year-old, who has previously played for Schalke 04 II, impressed with his work rate and versatility at MÃ¼nster, operating both as a winger and an attacking midfielder.

With his contract now officially ended, Kyerewaa is free to sign immediately, and sources close to the player suggest a decision could be made in the coming days.