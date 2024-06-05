EXCLUSIVE: VfL Bochum open talks with St Gallen over signing of Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi

VfL Bochum have intensified their pursuit of Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, GHANASoccernet can exclusively report.

The Bundesliga survivors are beefing up their squad ahead of next season and have made the Black Stars goalkeeper a key target in the summer transfer window.

GHANASoccernet can report that initial talks have been held and the representatives of both parties are nearing a deal for the Ghana international.

Ati Zigi, who extended his contract at Swiss outfit Saint Gallen last month, could agree a move to the Bundesliga as he seeks a new adventure.

Having started his career in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, the 27-year-old moved to Sochaux in 2017, spending seven years in France before joining St Gallen in 2020. He has since been a key figure at the club, making 37 appearances and keeping six clean sheets in the just-ended campaign.

He has represented Ghana at major competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.