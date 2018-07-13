EXCLUSIVE: Vincent Atinga joins Cobbina at Albanian giants KF Tirana

Ghana centre-back Vincent Atinga has joined Albanian side KF Tirana in the ongoing transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Atinga has been without a club since leaving Hearts of Oak after his contract expired at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Since then the 24-year-old has been in search of a club abroad after disclosing he will no longer be interested in playing in the local league.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report that the towering guardsman has penned a three-year deal with the Tirana-based giants as a free agent.

He becomes the second Ghanaian to join the club this week after his former Hearts of Oak team-mate Winful Cobbina. He also signed a three year deal with the club on Thursday.

Atinga played an instrumental role in the Black Stars B side that won the 2017 WAFU Cup.

His superlative performance in that tournament earned him a call-up into the Ghana senior national team - where he made a cameo appearance in the team's international friendly victory over Saudi Arabia.

By: Nuhu Adams