EXCLUSIVE: Vitesse Arnhem decline €3m purchase option for on-loan Mohammed Dauda

Published on: 29 May 2019
Dauda Mohammed celebrates the goal he scored on Sunday afternoon

Dutch Eredivise side Vitesse Arnhem have rejected a €3 million purchase option for on-loan striker Dauda Mohammed, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the season at the GelreDome from Belgian side giants RSC Anderlecht.

Dauda tallied 16 league appearances and scored three goals to help the Yellow and Blacks reach the Europa League playoffs.

Unfortunately, his final game for the club ended in tears as he was shown a red card in the 2-0 defeat to Utrecht on Tuesday, 28 May, 2019.

But Vitesse refused to retain his services of the former Asante Kotoko player.

Dauda is set to return to his parent club Anderlecht this summer.

 

