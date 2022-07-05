EXCLUSIVE: Werder Bremen make enquiry over Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer

German Bundesliga returnees Werder Bremen have enquired about the availability of Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The German-born Ghanaian has a year left on his current deal with SV Darmstadt and could leave in the summer transfer window.

GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that the Mainz O5 target is attracting interest from Bremen, who are looking at tightening their defence before the start of the Bundesliga.

Darmstadt maybe forced to take the offer as the center-back may go for free next season when his current contract expires.

Patric Pfeiffer has been a key player for Darmstadt in the just ended season making 31 appearances in the second division.

The youngster has developed into a regular starter for the Bundesliga II side due to his impressive performances.

Darmstadt will cash in on their center-back as they are set to lose him to Werder Bremen in the summer transfer window.

From 2013 to 2018, the native of Hamburg went through the youth teams of HSV before he signed his first professional contract on the Elbe and was used in the regional league.

Although Pfeiffer was born in Germany and has represented the youth teams of the European nation, he can represented Ghana at senior level.