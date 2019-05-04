EXCLUSIVE: West Ham, Brighton target Ghana defender Andy Yiadom

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has emerged on the radar of English Premier League sides West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the summer transfer window.

The versatile defender could join one of those clubs following his outstanding performances for Reading FC in the Championship this season.

Yiadom has made 44 appearances for the Royals in the campaign, creating four assists and has a goal to his credit.

The former Barnsley defender has also been one of the regular players for Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, and he is likely to make the squad for the Nations Cup in June.

GHANASoccernet.com has gathered both West Ham and Brighton have been monitoring his exploits and could send scouts to the Africa Cup of Nations to watch him.

Andy Yiadom was a member of the Black Stars team that finished fourth in the last edition of the Nations Cup in Gabon, two years ago.