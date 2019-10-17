EXCLUSIVE: Wilfred Osei Palmer successful as CAS drags FIFA into Ghana FA election case

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ordered FIFA to join Wilfred Osei Palmer's legal action against the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana FA as a co-defendant for the 'unfair disqualification' of the administrator from the Presidential elections race.

The world football governing was officially named as a co-defendant in the case on Thursday after a request by Palmer who argued that the Normalisation Committee was appointed by FIFA.

CAS agreed with Palmer and ordered FIFA to file its defence in the case which the Tema Youth owner was thrown out of the Ghana FA election race.

Disqualified GFA presidential aspirant, Mr Wilfred Kweku Osei (Palmer), is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to get his disqualification overturned to enable him to contest for the highest position in Ghana football.

He suspects several officials of the Normalisation Committee who were appointed conspired against him to kick him out of the race and has even filed Ethics Committee cases against the quartet.

Now CAS says FIFA has a case to answer in the matter has asked the world football governing body

"I note that the appellant FIFA to join the present proceedings. The parties will find in annex the CAS Court Office to FIFA of today's date in this regard," Corolin Fischer, Counsel to the CAS wrote in a letter to the Ghana FA on Thursday.

Three days after petitioning the Court of Arbitration for Sports in Switzerland as he fights for justice, Mr Osei has filed a complaint to FIFA’s Ethics Committee against two members of the GFA Normalisation Committee and two members of the vetting committee for what he considers to be ethical violations by Dr Kofi Amoah, President of the GFA Normalisation Committee/ Elections Committee, and another member, Naa Odofoley Nortey, as well as Messrs Frank Davies and Emmanuel Darkwa, both of the GFA vetting committee, which screened the seven presidential aspirants.

Winfried Osei Palmer and his team of lawyers unambiguously state that, on the account on the infringement of the above article, further exposes Dr. Amoah to the thumping on Abuse of Office, Confidentiality and Duty of loyalty required from him.

Winfried Osei Kwaku "Palmer" was disqualified from contesting from the next Ghana Football Association General Election for failing to settle the 10% for the transfer of Joseph Paintsil to GFA.

The next GFA General Election is billed to come off on the 25th of October, 2019 barring any unforeseen contingency with six members cleared to contest for the acme of football administration in Ghana.

