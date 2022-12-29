EXCLUSIVE: Young Africans make official approach to sign Ghanaian midfielder James Akaminko from Azam FC

Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC have shown interest in signing Ghanaian midfielder James Akaminko during the next transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

Young Africans are keen on landing the hardworking midfielder from Azam FC as they look to strengthen the team for the second half of the 2022-23 season.

The Tanzanian giants have officially written to Azam to request the services of Akaminko who has spent less than a season since joining.

The 27-year-old central midfielder signed for Azam in July this year after he left Ghana Premier League outfit Great Olympics when his contract expired.

Akaminko, since joining Azam has been a mainstay in the team with his outstanding and consistent performances which have attracted a lot of attention in Tanzania.

The former Medeama SC and AshantiGold player is also being monitored closely by Simba SC who are determined to steal a march on sworn rivals Young Africans.

Azam are expected to let go Akaminko if their demands are met by Young Africans who are keen on retaining the Tanzania Premier League title and also the Federation Cup which they won last season.