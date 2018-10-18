EXCLUSIVE: Youngster Jonah Osabutey trains with Werder Bremen senior team for the first time ahead of Bundesliga match

Ghana youth international Jonah Osabutey trained with the Werder Bremen first team ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga match against Schalke.

The former Tema Youth striker was among four youth team players-Julian Riekmann, goalkeeper Dos Santos Haesler and U23 captain Christian Groß- promoted to train with the senior side.

Osabutey has impressed head coach Florian Kohfeldt when he scored the winner in the friendly against Osnabruck last Friday night in his first game for the senior side.

He has been playing for the U23 side of Werder Bremen since his move from Tema Youth but an injury, four months ago, after an explosive start in the European country threatened his progress.

If Osabutey makes it to the team, it will be another breakthrough for a Ghanaian youngster after Hans Nunoo-Sarpei got promoted at Stuttgart.