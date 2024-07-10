EXCLUSIVE: Zamalek targets Medeama defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu in big money move

Egyptian giants Zamalek SC are eager to sign Ghanaian left-back Abdul Fatawu Hamidu from Medeama SC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The CAF Confederation Cup champions are keen to bolster their defence with the highly-rated defender ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Hamidu has been a standout player for Medeama, helping the team win their first-ever Ghana Premier League title in the 2022-23 campaign.

He also impressed in the CAF Champions League, where Medeama reached the group stage for the first time.

The 25-year-old has attracted significant interest since his debut for the Ghana national team in September last year.

The White Knights have initiated negotiations with Medeama but are yet to reach an agreement.

Hamidu's impressive performances have earned him a reputation as one of the top left-backs in the region.

His addition to Zamalek's squad would be a significant boost to their title challenge in the Egyptian Premier League and continental competitions.

Hamidu is expected to make a significant impact at Zamalek if the transfer is completed.