EXCLUSIVE: Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos FC ordered to pay ex-goalie Muntari Tagoe US$ 48,600

Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos FC have to cough up a total of US$ 48,600 to former goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe for breach of contract, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The capital club was notified about the decision of the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber judge on 15 April, 2019 and have 30 days to compensate the gloves man who has since joined Asante Kotoko.

GHANASoccernet.com understands ex-Ghana international Yusif Chibsah represented the player in this case on behalf of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana.

The amount includes outstanding remuneration of US$ 30,613.50 and 29,200 ZMW (Zambian Kwacha) , plus 5% interest p.a. and outstanding remuneration in the amount of US$ 30,613.50 and 29,200 ZMW (Zambian Kwacha) , plus 5% interest p.a. until the date of effective payment:

In February 2017, Tagoe signed a two-year contract with Lusaka Dynamos but terminated his contract because of unpaid entitlements.