EXCLUSIVE: Zimbabwe confirm Ghana friendly ahead of AFCON

Zimbabwe have lined up an international friendly against Ghana ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Ghanasoccernet can exclusively reveal.

The match will take place in Dubai, UAE, the same country the Black Stars will be camping. Kwesi Appiah’s men will, however, be based in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana is among three heavyweight countries the Warriors want to play as they hope to better group stage record from 2017 tournament.

Zimbabwe have been handed a tricky group alongside host Egypt, DR Congo and Uganda. Their opening match is against Egypt.

Ghana meanwhile find themselves in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.