Executive Council member Habiba Attah heads Women’s FA Cup Committee

Madam Habiba Attah has been appointed as the chairperson for the 7-member Women’s FA Cup Committee which will serve for one year.

The Committee will see organization of the tournament as well as ensure the overall success of the competition.

The Women’s FA Cup Committee also has the responsibility of bringing innovations to improve the standard of the competition.

The Executive Council member will chair the committee which will supervise and run the women’s knockout competition of the Ghana Football Association.

The members of the Committee are as follows:

Habiba Atta Forson – Chairperson

Admund Munkaila – Vice Chairman

Anthony Osei – Member

Mrs. Edna Bennet – Member

Alhaji Oliver Mustapha – Member

Madam Florence Bameh – Member

Jamil Atipaga – Member