EXLCUSIVE: Former Edubiase captain Nartey Polo wins league in Congo with AS Otôho

Published on: 23 October 2018

Former New Edubiase United captain Nartey Polo has won the Congolese Premier League with Otôho d'Oyo, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The midfielder was instrumental in the Oyo-based club's success by finishing four points above Diables Noirs.

Polo scored one goal and provided seven assists as a left back and occasionally on the left wing.

The 23-year-old spent some time playing in Burkina Faso for ASFA Yennega before moving to Central Africa.

He was a member of the Ghana FA Cup winning team in 2011.

