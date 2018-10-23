EXLCUSIVE: Former Edubiase captain Nartey Polo wins league in Congo with AS Otôho

Former New Edubiase United captain Nartey Polo has won the Congolese Premier League with Otôho d'Oyo, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The midfielder was instrumental in the Oyo-based club's success by finishing four points above Diables Noirs.

Polo scored one goal and provided seven assists as a left back and occasionally on the left wing.

The 23-year-old spent some time playing in Burkina Faso for ASFA Yennega before moving to Central Africa.

He was a member of the Ghana FA Cup winning team in 2011.