Expansion of AFCON will attract more sponsors - Neil Armstrong

Former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak Neil Mortagbe Armstrong has intimated that the expansion of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will attract more sponsorship for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Last year, the continent’s football governing body, CAF held a two-day football symposium in Morocco’s - where they adopted a resolution to expand the AFCON from 16 to 24 teams, starting with this year’s tournament which will be held in Egypt.

Speaking at the 6th Association of International Press Society (AIPS) Congress in Accra, Mr. Armstrong, who is a Sports Business Expert, stated that the decision of CAF to expand the competition, will see more sponsors desiring to associate with the continent’s biggest football festival.

He said “it is the effectiveness of the marketing approach that would build attraction for sponsorships.

"The event would potentially would attract more sponsorship, because of higher numbers attending matches, more eyeballs, more ears.”

He added that marketing strategies should be carefully worked out to ensure that audiences are effectively engaged.

"On Infrastructure and revenue, Government is expected to build stadia, Hotels, Restaurants Eateries, Medical Facilities would boost the economy in the host Nation, Egypt."

"A tourney which would have 24 countries participating, would have a wider media coverage, significantly more platforms for leveraging brands for CAF, national teams, countries and Sponsors/Technical Partners."

The competition is expected to kick-start from June 21 and end on July 19.