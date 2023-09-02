Expect announcement of Black Stars squad on Monday - management committee chairman Mark Addo

Ghana FA veep and Black Stars management committee chairman Mr. Mark Addo has revealed that the squad list for the Central African Republic clash will be announced on Monday.

The Black Stars will take on their Central African Republic opponents in the last round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations next Thursday in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Head coach Chris Hughton is yet to release his squad for the upcoming match, but the Ghana FA vice president says the list should be expected on Monday.

"I am expecting the squad any moment soon. I know for a fact that there were some issues with players in terms of injury replacement, and the technical team obviously needs time because inviting players to replace the injured ones will take a while," he told Akoma FM in an interview

"Additionally, most players are playing over the weekend. Not all countries have released their list because of these challenges, so it's not a deliberate decision to delay the naming of the squad.

"Ghanaians should expect the squad either before or on Monday. The list should be out by Monday because the team is expected to arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday to commence preparation."

Ghana needs at least a point from the match against the Wild Beasts to book their place in next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.