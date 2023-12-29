'Experience is key in everything' - Dan Quaye reacts to provisional Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023

Former Black Stars defender Dan Quaye has raised concerns over the 55-man provisional squad announced by coach Chris Hughton as Ghana prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) emphasising the vital role of experience.

Coach Hughton is expected to trim the squad to a maximum of 27 players before the tournament kicks off, but Quaye remains unconvinced about the exclusion of seasoned players who could contribute to breaking Ghana's 41-year trophy drought.

Quaye questioned the absence of key players, including Harrison Afful, Mubarak Wakaso, and Frank Acheampong, in the initial selection.

"Experience is key in everything. To me, there should have been places for Mubarak Wakaso, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, and Frank Acheampong. They have played to the highest level and have what it takes to deliver with the national team," Quaye expressed to Footballghana. The experienced quartet, Quaye believes, could provide leadership and mentorship crucial for the success of younger players within the squad.

Ghana, placed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, face a challenging path to secure their fifth AFCON title.

The Ghana Football Association has altered its pre-tournament plans, shifting from the initial South Africa camp to a preparation staged in Kumasi. This change comes as the Black Stars aim to optimise their readiness for the tournament and navigate a group that includes formidable opponents.

Ghana's AFCON history is illustrious, with four titles, the most recent triumph being in 1982. However, they have faced heartbreak in three finals since then, including penalty shootout losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 and a defeat to Egypt in 2010.

The upcoming tournament, scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024, presents an opportunity for Ghana to reclaim glory and rewrite their AFCON narrative.