Experienced coach Paa Kwesi Fabin makes himself available for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak vacant roles

Experienced coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin eyes a return to the dugout of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak, offering himself to the two clubs as his Aduana Stars spell runs out.

The experienced tactician has confirmed that his time with the Dormaa Ahenkro-based club has come to an end as his contract expired at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Fabin, who guided Aduana to a second-place finish in the Ghana Premier League, also revealed that he is ready for both Kotoko and Hearts should the clubs seek his services.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview on Monday said:

"I signed a one-year contract with Aduana Stars, and it’s over now.

"Coaching is the job I do for a living, so definitely any team that will seek for my services [either Kotoko or Hearts] I’m available for them."

Before his stint with Aduana, Fabin worked as the head coach of the Ghana U17 and Ghana U23 national teams.

The former Uganda U17 and U20 trainer has previously handled Kotoko on two occasions from 2009 to 2010 and in 2019. He was also in charge of Hearts from 2010 to 2011.

Fabin has also coached Ghanaian top-flight clubs such as Berekum Arsenal, Wassaman United, Heart of Lions, and Inter Allies FC