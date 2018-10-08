Experienced Ghana players return to Black Stars to boost qualification chances

Top Ghana players have returned to the squad to boost the team's chances ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone on Thursday.

Iconic captain Asamoah Gyan leads a crack team of experienced players for the double-header against the Leone Stars.

Deportivo Alaves combative midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, France-based John Boye, Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah and striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom are expected to boost the chances of the team in the quest to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ghana are expected to begin training today (Monday) ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The four-time Africa champions will host Sierra Leone at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on October 11 before travelling to Free Town for the second leg four days later.

After matchday two in Group F, all four teams boast of three points each with an equal chance of qualifying to the finals.