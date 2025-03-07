'Experienced' Karim Zito must be given opportunity at Black Stars, says New Edubiase United owner Abdul Salam Yakubu

The owner of New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu, has called for the inclusion of Karim Zito in the set up of the Black Stars.

Zito is one of the experienced coaches in the country, having coached several clubs, including Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko.

He is famously remembered for steering the Black Satelites to clinch the 2020 WAFU tournament but could not lead the side to the U-20 World Cup due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

With his enormous experience, Salam Yakubu believes it is about time Karim Zito, who is the current head coach of Dreams FC, is given the opportunity at the Black Stars.

I'm surprised Karim Zito has not been given a chance at the Black Stars," he told Asempa FM.

"He is an experienced manager, and we all know that. We saw what he did with Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup, so he must be given a chance with the Black Stars.

"There is no way Desmond Ofei is experienced than Karim Zito, so he must be given the chance at the Black Stars," he added.

Karim Zito is currently serving as the head coach of the Ghana U-19 team.