'Explosive' Majeed Waris fingered as responsible for FC Nantes form in Ligue 1

Ghana forward Majeed Waris has been credited with the explosive form of FC Nantes in the French Ligue 1.

The Canaries are the most in-form team in the French top flight after recording four straight victories in their last four games to climb to 12th on the standings.

The explosive run by the Pays de la Loire-based outfit has been credited to Ghana striker Majeed Waris who has had a hand in each of the four wins.

The former Spartak Moscow forward has become an important player for Vahid Halilhodzic's recently after recovering from a niggling injury ahead of the Coupe de France loss against Paris Saint Germain last month.

FC Nantes have recorded twelve (12) points from a possible fifteen (15) since the return of the 27-year-old hitman.

He has netted 5 league goals and provided 3 assists but his telepathy with Kalifa Coulibaly in the side's attack has left the Stade de la Beaujoire faithful to hope for a flourish finish.