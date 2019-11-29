EXPOSED: Kwesi Nyantakyi was falsely accused by detractors to have squandered Glo money

Ex-president Kwesi Nyantakyi is as clean as snow after the Ghana Football Association announced on Thursday it has received an amount of US$ 900,000 from Globacom Ghana as arbitration settlement.

Before his premature departure following a football corruption investigation, Nyantakyi was falsely accused of pocketing US$ 1,000,000 from the Glo amount.

The Nyantakyi-led administration took the telecommunication operators to court for unilaterally abrogating of a sponsorship deal for the Black Stars.

But his critics went bulging neck-vein ballistic and consistently badmouthed him for allegedly siphoning the amount into his personal accounts.

''Our issue with Glo is still in court. But let me be quick to say that they don’t have any engagement with the Ghana Premier League. Rather, it is the Black Stars. So people must get it clear,'' Nyantakyi told Accra-based Starr FM in August 2016.

The Ghana FA confirmed receipt of the money and their account credited.

A statement read: ''The $900,000 US Dollars was paid into the GFA's account on Wednesday November 27, 2019.

''As explained by the Normalisation Committee to the new administration of the GFA, Globacom Ghana paid an amount of $1,000,000 (one million) US Dollars to the Normalisation Committee as arbitration settlement for the unilateral abrogation of a sponsorship contract between the GFA and Globacom Ghana.

''The Normalisation Committee explained further that 10% of the total payment of $1m US Dollars, being $100,000 US Dollars, was paid as legal charges to the Lawyer the Normalisation Committee contracted to pursue payment from Globacom Ghana.''

Globacom Ghana signed a five year deal with the Ghana Football Association to sponsor the Ghana Premier League and the Black Stars in 2013.