Extend new security measures to Division One League - RAG Chairman George Saija

In a recent Division One League match between Elmina Sharks FC and Swedru All Blacks FC at the Ndoum Sports Stadium, referee Eso Doh Morrison was assaulted following a controversial penalty decision.

The incident occurred after Morrison awarded a penalty to Swedru All Blacks in the 12th minute, leading to protests from Elmina Sharks' players and fans. The situation escalated when Elmina Sharks' owner, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, and an official named Aboagye stormed the pitch, instructing their players to abandon the match. This confrontation resulted in a 27-minute delay. After the game, Aboagye allegedly led an attack on the match officials, who were physically assaulted near the tunnel.

In response to this incident, RAG Chairman George Saija has called for the Ghana Football Association to extend the new security measures implemented for the Premier League to the Division One League.

"GFA said they have created some measures a security document that they will use it to actually run for Premier what about Division One," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com

"That is the place with more attacks and fights Division One, Division Two, Division Three we shouldn't wait for steward. Stewards cant do anything the police who were there look at what happened ,"