Extremadura midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey yet to return to training after U-23 AFCON

Published on: 29 November 2019

Extremadura midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey is expected back in training this week after his participation with Ghana in the just ended U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. 

Lomotey had a good tournament with the Black Meteors despite the team’s failure to secure qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic football tournament.

The Black Meteors lost to South Africa in the third place game on penalties to end their hopes of qualifying for the tournament.

The former Dreams FC player has returned to Spain and is yet to join his team mates for training.

He is expected to join his team mates for training this week.

Lomotey is likely to sit out of this weekend’s league game.

