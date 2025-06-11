FA Cup: Asante Kotoko step up training ahead of final against Golden Kick

Asante Kotoko have stepped up training as part of their preparations for the MTN FA Cup final against Golden Kick.

The Porcupine Warriors will lock horns with the lower-division side on Sunday, June 15, to battle for glory.

Ahead of the final, Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito and his players are working hard in training to adequately prepare for the contest.

The Reds ended the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season with a 3-1 defeat to Vision Football Club last Sunday.

For Coach Karim Zito, the defeat is a wake-up call for his team ahead of the final.

“I think Vision FC played good and they deserved to win. The positive side of this game is that it’s a wake-up call to the finals we are going to play, because I saw it coming before the Medeama game.

“It will help me to rearrange my boys well for the FA Cup finals. The defeat will help me positively,” Coach Zito said.

To ensure his team does not suffer an upset in the FA Cup final, Coach Karim Zito and his players have intensified training today ahead of the clash with Golden Kick.

The FA Cup final between Asante Kotoko and Golden Kick will kick off at 5 pm on Sunday, June 15, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.