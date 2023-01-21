FA Cup: Benab FC coach Abu Adams talks tough ahead of Asante Kotoko clash

Benab FC head coach, Abu Adams is confident of eliminating Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko from their MTN FA Cup Round of 32 clash.

The Porcupine Warriors face the lower-tier side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

Speaking ahead of the game, Abu Adams said his team is prepared and they are ready to cause a big aspect against the Ghana Premier League champions.

"We are still in serious preparations towards the game cos we know the pedigree of Kotoko and are arguably the best club in the country so we are really preparing hard for the game.", he told Kickgh.com

"The entire Asanteman should watch out for us because we are coming in to serve a very good football and beat Kotoko after the game."

"Our target in the FA CUP is too at least reach the semi final or final. We are have some Injury worries heading into and some of our players too have left but we are having their replacements and are ever ready for the game.", he added.