FA Cup chairman Wilson Arthur promises thrilling grand finale

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, has assured fans of a thrilling and unforgettable experience in this year’s final.

Asante Kotoko will face off against Golden Kick FC in the much-anticipated showdown at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the final, Mr. Arthur revealed the exciting plans in place to ensure an engaging event for all attendees.

"This year's final will be unforgettable," he told Asempa FM. "There will be a curtain raiser between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak legends before the game kick-off. There will be a cultural display and other beautiful experiences for the fans before the game kicks off."

Arthur also praised the two finalists, promising a competitive and entertaining game.

"Golden Kick were the giant killers in this year's FA Cup and facing Asabte Kotoko in the final, you can only expect a beautiful game.

"I assure everyone that we are in to witness a good game," he added.

The winner of the final will represent Ghana in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

The final is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 GMT on Sunday.