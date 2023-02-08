FA Cup chief declares competition the most exciting in Ghana

The Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, declared that the competition is the most exciting in Ghanaian football.

With over 100 lower tier, Division One, and Premier League clubs participating, the competition is renowned for its unpredictable nature, making it the best in Ghana according to Arthur, who is also the owner of Skyy FC.

“We are in the round of 16 of the most exciting, thrilling competition in Ghana football; the MTN FA Cup competition,” he said.

“If you track the performances, and the value of entertainment we’ve served, you’d understand that MTN FA Cup is the most exciting tournament and valuable tournament we have in Ghana football. The tradition will go on.”

The pairing has seen Asante Kotoko pitched against Aduana FC as the most interesting in the round.

Arthur adds that the splitting of the competition means the excitement will continue.

“At the end of the round of 16, we will see very exciting matches because we’ve zoned the teams into Northern and Southern Zone.

“We will still have the derbies and we will still have the magic. We will focus on pushing and promoting the stars.”