FA Cup Final: John Eduafo determined to lead relegated Bofoakwa Tano to Africa ahead of Nsoatreman clash

Boafoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo is motivated to lead the club to Africa by winning the MTN FA Cup against regional rivals Nsoatreman in the final on Sunday.

Eduafo's Bofoakwa Tano endured a difficult campaign, suffering demotion just a season after making a return to the topflight league.

Despite the disappointment of failing to stay up, Eduafo maintains the team is determined to win the FA Cup with the prospect of playing in Africa in sight.

The winner of the FA Cup will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

“We are determined to end the season on a high note. We played well in the league but unfortunately, we couldn’t survive the drop," he told Ghanafa.org.

"We still have a chance to prove our worth by winning the FA Cup. We are not only looking at winning the trophy but representing Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup is our biggest motivation,” he added.