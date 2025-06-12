GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

FA Cup final: Moses Foh Amoaning tips Asante Kotoko to beat 'stubborn' Golden Kick

Published on: 12 June 2025
FA Cup final: Moses Foh Amoaning tips Asante Kotoko to beat 'stubborn' Golden Kick

Renowned lawyer and sports analyst, Moses Foh-Amoaning, believes Asante Kotoko holds the upper hand ahead of their 2024/25 FA Cup final clash against Golden Kick, but cautions the Porcupine Warriors not to underestimate their opponents.

The two sides will face off on Sunday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with kick-off set for 17:00 GMT.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Foh-Amoaning expressed confidence in Kotoko’s chances but acknowledged the challenge posed by the lower-tier side.

"Asante Kotoko has the advantage, but it will be a tough game for them. I have watched Golden Kick, and they are a good side, and so I believe it will be a tough game for them," he said.

The former Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) president also emphasized the importance of the occasion for Kotoko’s long-term development.

"It will be a good game, and I hope that Kotoko will take up this opportunity to build a good team," he added.

The winner of Sunday’s showdown will earn the right to represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more