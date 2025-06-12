FA Cup final: Moses Foh Amoaning tips Asante Kotoko to beat 'stubborn' Golden Kick

Renowned lawyer and sports analyst, Moses Foh-Amoaning, believes Asante Kotoko holds the upper hand ahead of their 2024/25 FA Cup final clash against Golden Kick, but cautions the Porcupine Warriors not to underestimate their opponents.

The two sides will face off on Sunday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with kick-off set for 17:00 GMT.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Foh-Amoaning expressed confidence in Kotoko’s chances but acknowledged the challenge posed by the lower-tier side.

"Asante Kotoko has the advantage, but it will be a tough game for them. I have watched Golden Kick, and they are a good side, and so I believe it will be a tough game for them," he said.

The former Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) president also emphasized the importance of the occasion for Kotoko’s long-term development.

"It will be a good game, and I hope that Kotoko will take up this opportunity to build a good team," he added.

The winner of Sunday’s showdown will earn the right to represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.