FA Cup Final: Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu set sights on Africa ahead of Bofoakwa Tano clash

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has disclosed his side's ambition to represent Ghana in Africa ahead of the MTN FA Cup final against Bofoakwa Tano.

The winner of the FA Cup will participate in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

Konadu, who led Nsoatreman to a fourth-place finish in the Ghana Premier League, is on the verge of making history by winning the club's first major title.

The 2016 league winner with Wa All Stars is also eyeing a return to continental football.

“For us, this is not just a final but a battle for a ticket to play in the CAF Confederations Cup next season. We are ready to give Ghanaians an exciting game on Sunday and cap it with a win to realise our dream. We know Bofo will not come easy but we can’t afford to let a ticket to the CAF Confederations Cup slip,” he told Ghanafa.org.

The final of the FA Cup will be held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra on Sunday evening.