FA Cup: Golden Kick CEO Joseph Epton sends strong message to Kotoko ahead of final

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Golden Kick, Joseph Epton, is upbeat ahead of the MTN FA Cup final against Asante Kotoko.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, the club CEO sent a strong message to the Porcupine Warriors, cautioning that despite his team’s respect for the opponent, they are coming into the game to beat them.

"They [Asante Kotoko] are going to be a tough opponent, but for the 90 minutes, we will beat them,” Joseph Epton said.

He continued, "We respect them, but in the end, we are confident that we can win the match. Everybody starts from a point. In life, you have to learn to start walking before you start running. Golden Kick will also do that."

The MTN FA Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, June 15, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The highly anticipated showdown between the Premier League giants and the lower-division side will kick off at 5 pm.