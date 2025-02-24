GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

FA Cup: Medeama SC determined to bounce back after defeat to PAC Academy

Published on: 24 February 2025
FA Cup: Medeama SC determined to bounce back after defeat to PAC Academy

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has vowed to help his team bounce back from their disappointing elimination from the MTN FA Cup.

The Premier League side suffered a 4-2 loss on penalties to Division One League side PAC Academy after a 1-1 draw at the TNA Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the setback, Tanko remains optimistic about the team's future prospects.

"I am very sorry to the fans, we hope that the next games will be better," he said. Medeama's determination to bounce back is evident, with Tanko emphasizing the importance of learning from their mistakes.

"Honestly I am very disappointed we are out at this stage. When it comes to the MTN FA Cup there's no minor division one or division two team," Tanko said. He acknowledged that the team's performance was not up to par, particularly in the first half, but noted that they improved in the second half.

Medeama's exit from the MTN FA Cup follows similar upsets for other Premier League sides, including Hearts of Oak and Bibiani GoldStars.

However, Tanko is focused on helping his team move forward and prepare for their next challenge.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
