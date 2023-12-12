FA Cup round of the 32 draw set for Wednesday

The round of 32 draw for the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2023, in Accra.

The draw will be held at the premises of Max TV as the 32 remaining clubs find out their opponents for the next stage of the competition.

Medeama and Dreams FC, Ghana's representatives in CAF interclub competitions, are yet to play their round of 64 matches.

The Premier League champions will face Basake Holy Stars while Dreams FC engages Susubiribi FC.

Following the round of 64 games, 12 Premier League teams advanced, with 12 Division One League sides and 5 Division Two League clubs all in the running for the ultimate.

Dreams are the reigning FA Cup champions after beating King Faisal in the final last season.

Below are the teams left in the competition: