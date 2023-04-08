FA Cup victory a huge boost for our League campaign – Winfred Dormon

Dreams FC No. 2 Winfred Dormon says their quarter-final win over Legon Cities on Frday, April 7 2023 at the Theatre of Dreams provides them with the tonic they badly need for Premier League success.

The Still Believe advanced into the semi-final of the FA Cup at the expense of Cities thanks to an extra time strike by Ebenezer Adade on 102 minutes but their performance in the Premier League has taken a nose dive.

Zito’s side have won just one of their last seven league matches. They currently sit 13th on the League standings on 31 points, 3 points above the drop zone.

Dormon is confident his team can replicate their FA Cup form when they return to league play.

He told StarTimes’ Jude Acheampong: “It gives us an edge. It gives us some motivation. It also gives us that motivation that all is not over. We still have 9 games so far as the league is concerned. I told you our story in the League has not been impressive but our story so far as the FA Cup is concerned has been very positive. So I mean this victory will edge us into next week when we play against King Faisal, a very difficult game on paper but everything is possible.”

Dreams FC are away to King Faisal in Abrankese on April 16, 2023 when the Premier League resumes.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante