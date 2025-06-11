FA Cup: We will shock Asante Kotoko on Sunday - Golden Kick CEO Joseph Epton

Chief Executive Officer of Golden Kick FC, Joseph Epton, says his side is highly motivated to defeat Asante Kotoko and clinch the 2024/25 FA Cup title.

The lower-tier outfit has enjoyed a fairytale run to the final, having stunned Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Karela United en route.

Golden Kick will now face former champions Asante Kotoko in the highly anticipated final on Sunday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Asempa FM ahead of the clash, Mr. Epton expressed confidence in his team’s ability to pull off another major upset.

"Our motivation is to play and win the FA Cup final," he said. "We have already eliminated Hearts of Oak, and we are motivated to beat Asante Kotoko on Sunday, and that is what we are aiming at, and I am convinced of winning on Sunday.

While acknowledging the pedigree of their opponents, Epton was clear about Golden Kick’s ambitions.

"We respect Asante Kotoko, but the objective is to win the trophy," Epton added.

Epton also hinted at the club’s plans should they secure continental qualification through an FA Cup triumph.

"We are ready to play in Africa next season. If we are not financially stable, we will seek sponsorship and compete in Africa, but if we are not able to get the needed sponsorship, then we will decide on what to do.

"For now, the objective is to win the trophy on Sunday and try to compete in Africa," he added.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 17:00 GMT.