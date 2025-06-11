GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

FA Cup: We will shock Asante Kotoko on Sunday - Golden Kick CEO Joseph Epton

Published on: 11 June 2025
FA Cup: We will shock Asante Kotoko on Sunday - Golden Kick CEO Joseph Epton
Golden Kick FC

Chief Executive Officer of Golden Kick FC, Joseph Epton, says his side is highly motivated to defeat Asante Kotoko and clinch the 2024/25 FA Cup title.

The lower-tier outfit has enjoyed a fairytale run to the final, having stunned Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Karela United en route.

Golden Kick will now face former champions Asante Kotoko in the highly anticipated final on Sunday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Asempa FM ahead of the clash, Mr. Epton expressed confidence in his team’s ability to pull off another major upset.

"Our motivation is to play and win the FA Cup final," he said. "We have already eliminated Hearts of Oak, and we are motivated to beat Asante Kotoko on Sunday, and that is what we are aiming at, and I am convinced of winning on Sunday.

While acknowledging the pedigree of their opponents, Epton was clear about Golden Kick’s ambitions.

"We respect Asante Kotoko, but the objective is to win the trophy," Epton added.

Epton also hinted at the club’s plans should they secure continental qualification through an FA Cup triumph.

"We are ready to play in Africa next season. If we are not financially stable, we will seek sponsorship and compete in Africa, but if we are not able to get the needed sponsorship, then we will decide on what to do.

"For now, the objective is to win the trophy on Sunday and try to compete in Africa," he added.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 17:00 GMT.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more